The packages of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia. Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua.

China has provided more than 2.2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to over 120 countries and international organizations, most of which are developing countries, new official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China was the first to support the waivers of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and to conduct vaccine production cooperation with other developing countries. By far, China has carried out vaccine production cooperation with 13 countries and inked cooperation documents with eight countries.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has conducted the global emergency humanitarian action on the largest scale with the widest coverage in the history of the People's Republic of China.

By early May, China has altogether offered anti-COVID supplies to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, including 4.6 bln protective gowns and more than 430 bln face masks, according to the data acquired by Xinhua.

China has also sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 countries and shared COVID-19 prevention and control experience with over 180 countries and international organizations.

As China has taken an active part in COVAX and ACT-A under the World Health Organization framework, China has so far donated $100 mln to COVAX for the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.