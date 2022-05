The invaders are sending graduates of military schools to war in Ukraine, thereby continuing their attempts to carry out hidden mobilization. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that at present there are no signs of the Kremlin's intentions to end the war in Ukraine in the near future.

"At the same time, attempts to carry out the so-called "hidden mobilization" are continuing. An active campaigning is being carried out, as well as sending graduates and cadets of military schools to the combat zone," the statement says.

The intelligence noted that in this way the composition of the assault units, which suffered significant losses at the front, is being replenished. In particular, from graduation from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School named after Margelov scheduled for June 25 most of the graduates are scheduled to be immediately sent to operational areas on the territory of Ukraine.

