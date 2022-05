Bulgaria Will Buy Gas From U.S. Cheaper Than From Russia

From June, the U.S. will supply liquefied natural gas to Bulgaria at prices below Gazprom. This agreement was reached during a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. BGNES reports this on Wednesday, May 11.

Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated Bulgaria for taking decisive action to protect its energy sovereignty. For his part, Prime Minister Petkov noted that the partnership between Sofia and Washington is an important part of achieving Bulgaria's gas independence, along with solidarity with the EU.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov held talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.S. Department of State. They discussed partnership opportunities with the U.S. to diversify energy in Bulgaria and the region. Petkov and Blinken also discussed the modernization of the Bulgarian armed forces, as well as stability and development in the Western Balkans.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, a representative of the Bulgarian government, Lena Borislavova, said that the Bulgarian authorities did not intend to comply with the demand of the Russian Federation and pay for natural gas supplies in rubles.

On April 27, the BBC reported that Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer agreed to buy gas from Russia for rubles.