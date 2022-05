The European Commission plans to present a legal initiative that would help confiscate Russian assets and equate evasion of sanctions with criminal acts. Politico writes about this with reference to two sources on Wednesday, May 11.

The European Commission will submit a legal proposal to help EU countries confiscate assets frozen as part of a sanctions campaign against Russia. The proposal will be presented in two weeks, and if adopted, it will make evading anti-Russian sanctions a crime in the EU. According to officials, this step, in turn, will provide countries with a legal basis for confiscating frozen assets.

"The measure would be based upon a treaty provision that allows EU countries, in coordination with the European Parliament, to "establish minimum rules concerning the definition of criminal offences and sanctions in the areas of particularly serious crime with a cross-border dimension," it was reported.

As of April, EU countries had seized some EUR 30 billion of Russian assets, including yachts, villas and art items belonging to sanctioned individuals and entities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia presented a roadmap for energy sanctions.

On May 10, Japan announced new sanctions against Russia aimed at Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and defense sector companies.

On May 3, the Principality of Liechtenstein decided to join the EU sanctions against Russian trusts and other types of trust.