The Armed Forces of Ukraine have thwarted the plans of the Russian Federation to lightning-fast capture of large cities and forced the enemy to focus on one direction. This was announced by the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov on Wednesday, May 11.

"Thanks to the measures taken and the heroism of the Ukrainian people, we thwarted the enemy's plans for lightning-fast blocking of Kyiv, the capture of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Sumy, forced the enemy to abandon its aggressive plans and focus on one of the directions," said the representative of the General Staff.

Today, the most intense hostilities are carried out in the direction of Lyman. In the area of Kharkiv, as well as in the direction of Izium, the invaders went on the defensive and try to restrain the Ukrainian troops. As a result of active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy switched to deterrent measures in the Kherson and Melitopol directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Kharkiv continues to successfully push Russian troops to the border, the Ukrainian military approached the Ukrainian-Russian border at a distance of 10 kilometers.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the invaders to improve tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.

At the same time, on May 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military had moved to a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Izium directions.