Czech Republic To Tighten Passport Control Of Refugees Due To Roma Influx Trying To Get Assistance Illegally

The Czech Republic is strengthening passport control. Assistance will be provided only to those who flee the war and crossed the border of Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the influx of Roma with dual Hungarian-Ukrainian citizenship, European Pravda reports.

It is reported that the Czech authorities are now providing financial assistance in the amount of EUR 200 to all Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country.

However, from May 16, applicants seeking temporary protection will be required to show a stamp in their passport confirming that they have crossed the Ukrainian border.

The Interior Ministry decided to introduce the measure after allegations that Roma groups with dual Hungarian-Ukrainian citizenship were entering the country from Hungary, not Ukraine, to receive aid.

"Now we have a certain group - and I will say this quite frankly - Roma refugees coming here. There is a big problem, because some of them come from Hungary, and not from Ukraine," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said.

The Interior Ministry also said that Rakusan will discuss the issue with his Hungarian and Ukrainian counterparts in order to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

However, among the Roma who come to the Czech Republic with Hungarian-Ukrainian citizenship, there are also those who lived in Ukraine and fled the war. These people are often denied support in Hungary due to their Hungarian citizenship.

Almost 4.8 million people left Ukraine due to the invasion of Russian troops. Most Ukrainians left for Poland, Romania and Russia.