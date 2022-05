The General Staff is confident that if Russia fully occupies Luhansk and Donetsk regions, it will continue the offensive and will not stop its aggression.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov.

"Even the enemy's achievement of the second goal of the so-called "special operation" is the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions within their administrative borders, most likely, this will not satisfy the enemy's ambitions, but will only create conditions for expanding aggression," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation leadership of Kherson region wants to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region into the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President's Office, said on this occasion that the invaders could ask to join Mars or Jupiter, but Ukraine would still release Kherson.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to introduce martial law in the Russian Federation against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine.