British Intelligence Tells Why RF Trying To Gain Foothold On Zmiinyi Island

The Russian Federation continues its efforts to strengthen its garrison on the captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea. If successful, this will give it the opportunity to dominate in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

This is reported in the daily report of the British intelligence.

“Fighting continues on Zmiinyi Island and Russia has repeatedly tried to reinforce its undefended garrison located there… If Russia strengthens its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defense cruise missiles and coastal defense, they could dominate in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the report says.

It is also noted that Ukraine successfully hit Russian air defense systems and supply ships using Bayraktar drones.

Russian supply ships have minimal protection in the western part of the Black Sea following the retreat of the Russian fleet to Crimea due to the loss of the missile cruiser Moskva.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British intelligence believes that the underestimation of Ukrainian resistance and the resulting losses prevented Vladimir Putin from announcing the military successes of his army in Ukraine on May 9.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military destroyed 2 Russian boats near the Zmiinyi Island.