Russians Will Be Shocked By Place Of Blow Struck By AFU In Near Future - Interior Ministry Head’s Advisor

Viktor Andrusiv, Advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs, has said that in the near future the Armed Forces of Ukraine will shock the Russian occupiers with the place from where the Ukrainian military will strike a blow. He announced this on the air of Channel 24.

Thus, Andrusiv noted that the situation in the war will change depending on how Ukraine will receive weapons. This will allow Ukraine to go on the counteroffensive.

Andrusiv also commented on the issue of the liberation of Kherson. He noted that there is a question in the price of this offensive.

"The better we prepare it, the smaller will be our casualties. This work is not only in the direction of Kherson. I think that in the near future the Russians will be shocked by the place of the blow that our Armed Forces will strike. The situation will change from how we will be strengthened by Western weapons," the Advisor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation leadership of Kherson region wants to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to accept the region into the Russian Federation.

In Kherson region, invaders can keep about 500 people "in the basement."

In the second half of April, the Russian military in Kherson region held a meeting with the local population, during which they announced that there would no longer be humanitarian corridors in the region.

However, later 2,000 people managed to evacuate from the city on their own.