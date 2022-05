The invaders have blocked the possibility of transporting natural gas to consumers in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Serhii Makohon, the director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, Gazprom in Russia stopped transporting from the Russian Federation to the Sokhranovka point. Besides, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the cranes of the Shebelynka-Novopskov main pipeline, through which natural gas was transported to natural gas pipelines of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, were illegally blocked. In fact, representatives of the aggressor deprived Ukraine of the possibility of transporting natural gas to consumers in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The Russian authorities are fully responsible for the humanitarian consequences of such actions," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of natural gas transit through the Sokhranovka gas metering station.