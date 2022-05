Occupation Authorities In Kherson Region Will Appeal To Putin With Request To Include Region In Russia

The occupation leadership in Kherson region wants to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region into the Russian Federation. This was stated by the "deputy head” of the "military-civil administration" of the region Kirill Stremousov, reports TASS.

Thus, Stremousov said that the accession of Kherson region to Russia is planned through a single decree based on the appeal of the "leadership" of the region to Putin.

"The referendum, which was absolutely legally held in Crimea, was not perceived by the world community, which did everything so as not to perceive Russia as a full-fledged subject of the world community. Therefore, it will be one single decree on the basis of an appeal by the leadership of Kherson region to Russian President Vladimir Putin, there will be a request to introduce Kherson region into a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation," Stremousov said.

Also, the occupation authorities reported that Kherson region will prepare by the end of the year a legislative framework for entering the Russian Federation in the form of an entity, the decision will be made at the same time.

