The Regional Gas Company (RGC) allocated UAH 200 million for the restoration of infrastructure.

The RGC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Gas distribution companies have allocated more than UAH 200 million to restore critical infrastructure. The funds have been used to restore gas pipelines and destroyed gas equipment. Since the beginning of the war, the amount of damage caused by Russian invaders has exceeded UAH 1.6 billion," the statement says.

It is also indicated that over the past two months, 9 gas distribution companies operating under the RGC brand have resumed gas distribution for more than 308,000 consumers, and returned 370 gas distribution points to operation.

"The RGC Production gas equipment is used to restore gas distribution in the de-occupied regions. In the first four months of 2022, RGC Production's modern automated plants produced 548 gas distributing cabinets and 105 gas metering units. Gas distribution companies in the regions liberated from the invaders are now monitoring the dynamics of gas consumption by domestic and commercial consumers. Depending on the new levels of consumption, a decision will be made on the need for gas equipment, because many businesses and households have been destroyed," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Starlink satellite Internet helps the Regional Gas Company to restore gas distribution.

RGC is a service company providing financial, legal and technological consulting services.

The company's clients are gas suppliers in 16 regions of the country, as well as 19 gas distribution companies serving more than 200,000 km of gas pipelines and 8 million household gas consumers.