The Ukrenergo national energy company has made the first payment of interest on obligations under green Eurobonds for sustainable development in the amount of USD 28.4 million.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the owners of the securities received their payments according to the schedule determined by the terms of the Eurobond issue.

The issue of Eurobonds took place in November 2021, while Ukrenergo used the proceeds in full to pay off the debt to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise for the service to increase the volume of renewable energy.

"We greatly appreciate the trust of our investors, who are confident that Ukrenergo can work stably in the difficult situation that now exists in Ukraine and in the electricity market in particular. For our part, we are doing everything necessary to ensure the financial stability of the company and fulfill our obligations to investors helping the development of renewable energy sources and our energy industry in general," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Ukrenergo board chairman.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the funds received by the Ukrenergo national energy company from the sale of green bonds will be used to pay electricity producers from renewable energy sources (RES).

In early November, Ukrenergo issued Eurobonds worth USD 825 million for a period of 5 years.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transmits electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of an organizer of auctions for access to the cross-section of interstate power lines for the export of electricity.