Energy Commission Transfers Document Flow When Investigating Violations In Energy Markets Into E-Format

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has transferred the document flow when investigating violations of legislation on the functioning of energy markets into an e-format.

The Commission has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 10, 2022, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities at its open meeting approved amendments to the procedure for investigating violations of legislation on the functioning of the electricity and natural gas markets. The amendments suggest that in the process of conducting investigations, the document flow between the energy Commission and electricity market participants or natural gas market entities will not be carried out through traditional means of communication, but in electronic form with the imposition of a qualified electronic signature of authorized persons of the Energy Commission and the subjects of the investigation," the statement says.

According to the statement, during the investigation, this, in particular, will ensure:

- reducing the cost of printing and sending documents by mail;

- fast and secure exchange of documents and other information;

- reducing the delivery time of requests and documents;

- increasing the speed of processing documents and information;

- elimination of the possibility of loss of documents when sending.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, the Energy Commission significantly simplified the procedure for connecting to power grids during martial law.