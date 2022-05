The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to the north from Kharkiv continues to successfully push back Russian troops to the border, the Ukrainian military approached the Ukrainian-Russian border at a distance of 10 kilometers.

This is evidenced by the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ISW reported that the Ukrainian military had liberated several cities to the north from Kharkiv and continued their counteroffensive.

“Russian forces from the Izium area are redeploying north to try to ease the pressure of this counteroffensive and prevent further northward advance towards the Russian border. The Ukrainian counteroffensive is likely to continue diverting Russian forces and resources from deployment to other offensive directions where fighting has also been halted by successful Ukrainian defense. A counteroffensive would prevent Russian artillery from bombarding the northeastern outskirts of Kharkiv, potentially allowing Ukrainian forces to threaten Russian rear lines with their shelling and further attacks,” the report says.

On May 10, Ukrainian forces reportedly pushed Russian troops further north from Kharkiv towards the border.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian forces have recaptured the villages of Cherkasky Tyshky and Ruski Tyshky, which are within 10 kilometers of Kharkiv's northeastern border with Russia.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, over the past few days, Ukraine has moved significantly towards the border with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the invaders to improve their tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.

Russian troops cannot take full control of Rubizhne and capture Lyman and Severodonetsk.