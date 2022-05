U.S. House Of Representatives Approves Allocation Of USD 40 Billion To Ukraine

On Tuesday, May 10, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress approved the allocation of an additional aid package to Ukraine for a record-breaking amount of USD 39.8 billion.

Reuters writes about it, European Pravda reports.

The bill to support Ukraine was passed by 368 votes against 57, with every vote against was from the Republicans. The document is now heading to the Senate, which is expected to consider it quickly.

Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve an additional USD 33 billion in aid to Ukraine, but lawmakers decided to increase military and humanitarian funding.

"This bill will protect democracy, limit Russian aggression and bolster our own national security, but most importantly, support Ukraine," Democratic Party spokeswoman Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriations, said in a plea for support for the spending package.

Biden urged Congress to act quickly so he can sign the bill before ongoing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May.

The package includes USD 6 billion in security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and support; USD 8.7 billion to resupply U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine and USD 3.9 billion to European Command operations.

In addition, the legislation allows for an additional USD 11 billion, allowing the president to authorize the transfer of U.S. stock items and services without approval of Congress in response to the emergency. Biden asked for USD 5 billion.

The document also authorizes the allocation of USD 4 billion in foreign military funding to support Ukraine and other countries affected by the crisis.

The new aid package also includes USD 5 billion in humanitarian aid to address conflict-related food insecurity around the world and nearly USD 9 billion for Ukraine's economic support fund.

It provides hundreds of millions of dollars to help refugees and fund efforts to seize the assets of oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, U.S. President Joe Biden approved the provision of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 13 billion.

Later, the American president announced the transfer of an additional USD 800 million in aid to Ukraine, as well as a number of weapons needed by the Ukrainian army to fight Russia.

We also reported that on May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the law on the Lend-Lease Program for Ukraine, which will allow the American leader to provide unprecedented military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden initially asked Congress for USD 33 billion to help Ukraine.