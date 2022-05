On May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, popularly referred to as the Crocodile.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to destroy the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine through rocket and bomb attacks and shelling of settlements and infrastructure.

Constant shelling by Russian troops does not allow for a full-fledged evacuation of civilians and the wounded from the combat zone.

Over the previous day, air defense units of the Air Force and the Ground Forces hit 4 UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

Besides, one of the brigades of the air assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Mi-24 helicopter.

Aviation of the air forces in certain directions continued to deliver fire strikes to the enemy from the air and support the combat operations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the invaders to improve their tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.

Russian troops cannot take full control of Rubizhne and capture Lyman and Severodonetsk.

The Russian army is storming cities in Donbas and is trying to gain a foothold in the Kryvyi Rih direction.