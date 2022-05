Russian Troops Cannot Take Full Control Of Rubizhne And Capture Lyman And Severodonetsk - General Staff

Russian troops cannot take full control of Rubizhne and capture Lyman and Severodonetsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the group of occupying troops is concentrating its main efforts on continuing offensive operations with the aim of taking the city of Rubizhne under full control, capturing the settlements of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

The enemy does not stop offensive operations in the eastern operational zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions and hold the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siverske directions, the situation remains unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops failed to storm Voevodivka (Luhansk region), battles are underway for Rubizhne.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for Voevodivka, Toshkivka, Nyzhne and Kamianka.

The Russian army is conducting the most active military operations in the Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions, trying to gain a foothold in the Kryvyi Rih direction, and in Transnistria it maintains the full combat readiness of its units.