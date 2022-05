Germany And Netherlands Will Supply 12 Howitzers To Ukraine And Train Military To Use Them - Baerbock

Germany, together with the Netherlands, will supply 12 mobile howitzers (artillery) to Ukraine and train the Ukrainian military to use them. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will soon begin training the Ukrainian military in the coming days, and we will organize everything so that the Netherlands and Germany can provide 12 howitzers. We have already promised 7, and this delivery will be completed just when the soldiers undergo training and are able to use them immediately," she said.

Baerbock assured that Germany will strongly support Ukraine militarily.

"We are working with German enterprises to ensure that Ukraine receives the most modern weapons and can protect its cities from future attacks," she said.

Baerbock noted that Germany has already supplied Ukraine with 16 million shells, thousands of "Faustpatrone" units (a one-time anti-tank grenade launcher), thousands of "Stingers" and "Arrows" and other weapons, as well as medicines.

Baerbock also said she and Kuleba talked about Ukraine still needing armored vehicles.

Regarding the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, she said that Germany can supply them, but it does not have shells for them, so Germany is now trying to find shells from those countries that can supply them.

"The next step will be subsequent tanks, subsequent howitzers and we will use this opportunity to combat drones and combat ground troops," the Minister said.

Baerbock assured that Germany will support Ukraine also financially, economically, technologically and politically and in energy issues and not only today, but also in the subsequent long time.

She said that she does not know how long the war will continue, but is confident that Ukraine will be free and will determine its own future.

Baerbock also said that Germany is reopening its Embassy in Kyiv, but at the beginning its activities will be somewhat limited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Baerbock said that Germany stands for full membership of Ukraine in the EU.