Russia At WHO Meeting Said That Ukraine Shelling And Destroying Itself

The Russian Federation has addressed the World Health Organization (WHO) with a statement that it does not admit its guilt in the deaths and shelling of Ukrainians. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, May 10.

The occupying country officially announced at a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe that Ukraine is shelling itself, killing residents and destroying its hospitals. The Ukrainian side considered this position cynical. Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko urged to:

terminate Russia's membership in the WHO executive committee;

limit the influence of the aggressor country on decision-making and even voting;

officially move the WHO office for noncommunicable diseases from Moscow to a real center around which the countries of Eastern Europe are now united - Kyiv.

"Ukraine's position is obvious: an aggressor country whose hands are covered in blood cannot make decisions in the field of healthcare!" the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Russia had begun using old Soviet Kh-22 missiles to strike at Ukraine.

On May 8, Russia transferred 2 battalion tactical groups from its territory to strengthen the offensive in the Izium direction.

On 7 May, the Ministry of Health insists that international pharmaceutical companies reduce the range of medicines supplied to Russia.