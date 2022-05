More Than 30,000 Citizens And Business Representatives Buy War Bonds On May 2-8 - NBU

Last week (May 2-8), more than 30,000 citizens and business representatives bought war bonds.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance has held 27 auctions for the sale of war bonds and raised more than UAH 55.2 billion, about USD 144.1 million and EUR 176.5 million to the state budget.

The largest portfolio of war bonds is traditionally concentrated among banks - primary dealers.

At the same time, last week the number of depositors among citizens and businesses increased from 11,800 to 43,300.

The record growth is associated with the introduction of new digital services by capital market participants in coordination with the NBU depository, exchanges and the central counterparty, including thanks to the previous introduction of new modernized API interaction services of the NBU Depository system.

As of May 9, 2022, the volume of investments of Ukrainian citizens and business in war bonds exceeds UAH 4.6 billion, USD 45.7 million and EUR 25.6 million, and non-residents - UAH 66.7 million.

Everyone can join the purchase of war bonds and thus support the financial front of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank on March 22, 2022 began publishing statistics from the NBU depository on war bonds on a weekly basis.