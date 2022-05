The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have regained control over the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bairak. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 10.

"As a result of the coordinated actions of the personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units in Kharkiv region, the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bairak were liberated," the General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, units of the 138th separate mechanized brigade of the 6th combined-arms army of the western military district were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine to the area of ​​the Russian city of Belgorod due to significant losses in Kharkiv region. After that, a significant part of the contractors wrote letters of resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, as a result of which 3 settlements were liberated.

On April 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned Kutuzivka of Kharkiv region under control.

On April 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control over the settlements of Verkhnia Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prylisne in Kharkiv region.