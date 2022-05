German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock has said that Germany stands for full membership of Ukraine in the European Union.

She said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For me today it is clear that Ukraine is definitely part of Europe, and therefore I understand Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union - full membership... I want to say that we insist on Ukraine's full membership in the European Union. We want to carry out an in-depth reform in the EU, this will also be science after this aggressive war. Now is not the time to consider paragraphs, now is the moment to take a clear position - war or peace. If we are talking about the status of a candidate, then I am convinced that - as the President of the European Commission said - we will find a way for Ukraine to participate in the European Union. And we will confirm that Ukraine belongs to the European Union," Baerbock said.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that despite the fact that it is not yet known how long the war will last, but it is already clear that Ukraine will be free and will determine its own future.

Baerbock also stressed that after February 24 there can be no mutual understanding with Russia and that it is impossible to retreat from sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is counting on a positive response from the European Union to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership in June.