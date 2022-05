On Tuesday, May 10, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, during which he visited Irpin. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk in Telegram.

So, Pavliuk said that during the visit he showed the European delegation one of the residential sectors of Irpin, destroyed by Russian troops.

"From the first days of the war, the rashists tried to occupy Irpin. They destroyed civilian objects, houses of the civilian population and in general everything they saw on their way. I am convinced that with the help of European partners we will soon restore and rebuild our cities, and people will finally return home," Pavliuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, May 10, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, during which she had already visited Bucha.

Earlier, the Netherlands handed over 7 fire engines to Ukraine.

Also, the media reported that the ports of the Netherlands refused to unload a tanker with Russian oil products as a sign of solidarity.