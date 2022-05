Severodonetsk of Luhansk region, was left completely without natural gas due to shelling by the Russian army and the subsequent depressurization of the gas pipeline. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, May 10.

Haidai pointed out that Severodonetsk was completely left without natural gas as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

“This afternoon, the Russian army once again hit Severodonetsk with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. The only thing that remained working in the city from communications was natural gas supply. Not in all houses, but in old districts, many houses had natural gas. People could at least cook food and heat water. At present, the main gas pipeline is broken and depressurized. To prevent a more serious accident, the GDS are closed. There is no natural gas in the city," the head of the administration wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 8, Russian troops fired on and damaged a high-voltage power line, leaving the settlements of Luhansk region without electricity.

Also on May 8, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that as a result of the shelling of a filtering station near Popasna, the supply of water to residents of the controlled and temporarily occupied part of the region was stopped.

On May 3, Haidai reported that the invaders had destroyed an elevator where grain was stored, the reserves of which would be enough for 120 million people.