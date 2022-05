Russia Began To Be Recognized As Terrorist State. Lithuania Did It Today

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania has recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The press service of the parliament said this in a statement following the decision made by the parliamentarians, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the document adopted by the Seimas, the Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systematically choose civilian targets for bombing, is a state that supports and carries out terrorism," the statement says.

In the adopted document, the Seimas called on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the parliaments and governments of foreign countries to recognize and prosecute the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation.

In their statement, the Lithuanian MPs called for the creation of a Special International Criminal Tribunal to investigate and evaluate Russia's aggression against sovereign Ukraine and prosecute the perpetrators based on the joint efforts of the international community and precedents known in history (Nuremberg, Tokyo, Sierra Leone and other special tribunals).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lithuania recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

The Verkhovna Rada asks the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.