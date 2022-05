Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto says Hungary will support Ukraine's accession to the European Union when the procedure for considering the relevant issue begins.

He stated this in an interview with the Espresso portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

... "I want to assure you that when Ukraine's membership in the European Union begins to be considered, Hungary will support it," Ijgyarto said.

The Ambassador stressed that Hungary supports Ukraine against the background of a full-scale invasion of Russia.

“We fully support you. Rest assured that the Hungarians and the people of Hungary stand in solidarity with you. And we hope that soon this tragedy, this war will stop. And the Ukrainian people will be revived with new energy and opportunities," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine regards Hungary's statement of readiness to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles as an unfriendly position against Ukraine.