On Monday, May 9, Russian planes again fired unguided missiles at the border areas of Chernihiv region. As a result, there was a fire, at the moment it was extinguished. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.

It is reported that the enemy made several launches to a depth of half a kilometer from the line of the state border along the territory of the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Koriukivskyi districts of Chernihiv region.

"Missiles exploded in a wooded area and in a field and caused a fire on dead wood, which the border guards quickly extinguished and did not allow the fire to spread," the statement says.

There were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday morning, May 10, Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, several houses in Zelenodolsk were damaged.

Also on Monday evening, May 9, Russian troops fired 3 Kinzhal-type missiles at Odesa region from a Tu-22 strategic aircraft.