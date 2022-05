The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, spoke about the details of the Lend-Lease Act signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Lend-Lease Act for Ukraine, or S. 3522, was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. I want to tell a few details what it means for Ukraine both from the military and diplomatic side," he wrote.

Yermak noted that the Act provides for the conclusion of intergovernmental agreements on the lease or lend with deferred payment for the use of weapons from the range of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

"Cooperation under the Lend-Lease will be governed by intergovernmental treaties, the details of which will be made public. The Act is designed for 2022 and 2023," said the head of the Office.

Ukraine will receive high-tech and effective weapons, the supply of which will be accompanied by training of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Lend-Lease Act allows the U.S. President not to coordinate assistance each time with Congress, which will significantly speed up the receipt of weapons and other necessary assistance.

"It's important that Lend-Lease isn't just about weapons. This is the assistance with what is needed for Ukraine’s victory. If we recall the history of World War II, then in addition to tanks and aircraft, the United States sent machine tools, locomotives, armored steel, canned food to the USSR. Now, in addition to weapons, other assistance is also possible, including the materials we need, which we agree on," Yermak said.

In addition, Lend-Lease involves the deployment of military, logistics and industrial facilities in both the United States and Ukraine.

The American military-industrial complex will launch the production of new equipment and weapons for the needs of Ukraine.

Ukraine will form a list of needs, in particular weapons, which are necessary, as well as cooperate with American allies in the supply of it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022.