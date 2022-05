The people of Kyiv have defined new names for five stations of the Kyiv subway. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the selection of proposals was carried out until May 1. After that, until May 9, the 5 most popular options were rated.

It is noted that 170,646 users expressed their position.

What names were chosen by the voting participants:

for the station "Beresteiska" - "Buchanska"

for the station "Ploshcha Lva Tolstoho" - "Vasylia Stusa"

for the station "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Heroiv Ukrainy"

for the station "Minska" - "Varshavska"

for the station "Druzhby Narodiv" - "Botanichna"

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv subway will suspend the movement of trains along the ground section and bridges during the air raid.

The Kyiv subway from April 15, resumed the movement of trains with both tracks on the blue and green lines.

Meanwhile, in the event of the resumption of fares in public transport in Kyiv, prices will not increase. Fares will remain the same as before the introduction of free travel.