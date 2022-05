Chinese President Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying it is particularly important for the two countries to better harness the stabilizing, constructive and steering role of their relationship. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Xi noted the ongoing complex changes in the international landscape and the marked rise in difficulties and challenges for global security and development, and highlighted the pressing need to bring more stability and certainty to an age of instability and transformation.

"Both China and Germany are major countries with important influence. Under the current circumstances, it is particularly important for the two countries to maintain sound and steady growth of bilateral ties and better harness the stabilizing, constructive and steering role of this relationship. This not only serves the interests of the Chinese and German peoples but will also contribute significantly to world peace and tranquility", – said Xi.

The two leaders also had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine. Xi stressed that China always stands on the side of peace and makes its conclusion independently based on the merits of each matter, and that China has been working in its own way to promote peace and defuse tensions. The Ukraine crisis has once again brought European security to a crossroads. It is important to make every effort to prevent the conflict from intensifying or magnifying to a point of no return.

Xi said the European side needs to show historical responsibility and political wisdom, bear in mind the long-term stability of Europe, and promote a solution in a responsible manner. The security of Europe should be kept in the hands of Europeans themselves.

"China supports Europe in playing a positive role in promoting peace talks and in the eventual establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. China welcomes all international efforts conducive to promoting peace. Relevant parties need to support Russia and Ukraine in realizing peace through negotiations", – Xi added.