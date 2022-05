Invaders Again Fired At Dnipropetrovsk Region In Morning

On Tuesday morning, May 10, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, several houses in Zelenodolsk were damaged. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Reznichenko said that the invaders fired at the Zelenodolsk community early in the morning. There were no casualties.

"A night with frequent air raids. The next morning shelling of the Zelenodolsk community. Several houses were damaged in Zelenodolsk. No people were hurt," the statement says.

At the same time, Reznichenko noted that at this time everything is fine in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of Monday, May 9, Russian troops fired 3 Kinzhal-type missiles at Odesa region from a Tu-22 strategic aircraft.

Also yesterday morning, May 9, the occupiers fired at Dnipropetrovsk region from Grads.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the night of May 6 passed restlessly. The Russian invaders fired at the Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykivskyi districts.