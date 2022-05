The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for Voevodivka, Toshkivka, Nyzhne (all in Luhansk region) and Kamianka (Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Fighting continues for the settlements of Voevodivka, Toshkivka and Nyzhne of Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region, as well as for Kamianka of Yasynovatskyi district of Donetsk region," the military authority reports.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the Azovstal metallurgical plant with artillery and air strikes, and hostilities continue.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy did not take active hostilities, but carried out shelling of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy is preparing to resume assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops failed to storm Voevodivka (Luhansk region), battles are underway for Rubizhne.