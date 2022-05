Over 642 Children Affected By War Since Its Beginning

Since the very start of the war against Ukraine, over 642 children have been affected.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that as of the morning of May 10, the official number of victims among children has not changed - 226. The number of those wounded has increased to 416.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 99, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 46, Mykolayiv region - 44, Luhansk region - 44, Zaporizhzhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv City - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 8, a 17-year-old girl was injured as a result of hostile cruise missile attacks on the settlement of Nova Dofinivka, Odesa district, Odesa region.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,657 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 132 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in the field of protecting children affected by the war in Ukraine.

In addition, all women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal.