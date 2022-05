Ukraine May Triple Fuel Transit Via Poland To 200,000 Tons Per Month – Svyrydenko

Fuel transit through Poland may more than triple from 60,000 tons to 200,000 tons per month.

First Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, on May 9, a Polish-Ukrainian energy forum was held in Warsaw. It was dedicated to resolving the crisis that has developed in the fuel market of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is planned to attract oil products from the USA, the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, German, Scandinavian and Baltic refineries. Fuel will be delivered by combined modes of transport through Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, Ukraine and Poland agreed to cancel permits for international carriers that deliver fuel to Ukraine.

At the end of April, a shortage of fuel began in Ukraine. Gasoline, diesel fuel, and car LPG began to disappear en masse at gas stations.

The Cabinet of Ministers will send 70,000 tons of gasoline and 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to the market to reduce their shortage.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Communal Services Andrii Herus believes that the situation with the shortage of fuel in the country will improve from mid-May.