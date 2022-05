Occupiers Increasingly Use Strategic Aviation For Attacks On Odesa – Regional Military Administration

Russian occupiers are increasingly using strategic aviation to strike on Odesa. On Monday, May 9, the invaders caused significant damage to the infrastructure with rockets.

This was announced by speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk in Telegram.

Thus, Bratchuk said that the threat of missile strikes remains in the region.

"The enemy is increasingly using strategic aviation to carry out missile strikes. Destroying the enemy in the sky, sea, and on land is our main task," Bratchuk said.

Bratchuk also announced the end of a protracted curfew in Odesa. No gross violations were recorded.

"Several people suspected of involvement in cooperation with the occupiers have been detained," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of Monday, May 9, Russian troops fired three Kinzhal-type missiles at Odesa region from a Tu-22 strategic aircraft.

Also, on May 7, the Russian invaders launched 6 missile strikes on Odesa using strategic aviation.

And on Monday, May 2, the Russian invaders fired rockets at the bridge across the Dniester estuary.