Russia has begun using old Soviet Kh-22 [Х-22 in Russian] missiles to strike Ukraine. Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this on the air of the Feigin Live channel in the evening of May 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian side has started using Kh-22 type rockets. These are old Soviet rockets, such airborne ones. They have one problem - a circular probable deviation of 200-300 meters, that is, they are very, very inaccurate. This means that the number of misses will be higher and unfortunately, they will hit civilian targets more often. On the other hand, this means that high-precision weapons are being saved," he said.

Arestovych noted that one of the goals of the war is to shoot off everything old and test the new, which the Russians do.

He stressed that the economizing missiles by the Russians does not mean that they are running out of them, that both high-precision and low-precision missiles will be fired for a long time.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Odesa City Council reported that on Monday, May 9, the invaders attacked the Odesa region with 4 Onyx-type missiles from the territory of Crimea. Later, in the evening, the Odesa City Council added that Russian troops launched another missile attack on the Odesa region, firing 3 Kinzhal-type missiles from a plane, 2 people were injured.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that Russia's stocks of precision-guided munitions have been severely depleted due to the ongoing war.