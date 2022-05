Russian troops on Monday, May 9, launched another missile strike on Odesa region, firing 3 Kinzhal-type missiles from the aircraft, 2 people were injured.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another missile strike was inflicted on Odesa region. 3 Kinzhal-type missiles were fired from the Tu-22 strategic aviation aircraft. Hit in the objects of tourist infrastructure. 5 buildings were destroyed. The fire was extinguished, 2 people were injured, they were taken to the hospital," the message says.

At the moment, the removal of debris continues, from under which a dog was saved.

At the crime scene of Russia against Ukraine, an investigative and operational group of the National Police is working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders attacked Odesa region with 4 Oniks missiles from the territory of Crimea.