U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, May 9, signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022. This was announced by Press Assistant at the White House Angela Perez on Twitter.

The signing became known at 10:12 p.m. Kyiv time.

SIGNED: Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OgTG4sqHbv

— Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) May 9, 2022

Joe Biden signed the bill on Lend-Lease and the Protection of Democracy in Ukraine, which was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of April, on Victory Day over Nazism.

The procedure for approving the document S.3522 was carried out in the presence of United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives considered the ordinance considering the bill on the Lend-Lease program for Ukraine, under which the Ukrainian military will be able to receive weapons and resources under an accelerated program. Later, this document was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. This is the second case in the history of the American state when the Lend-Lease law was applied. Last time it was during the Second World War.

On April 29, servicemen of the U.S. National Guard began training the Ukrainian military in the use of artillery mounts, which have already begun to enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Training will take place in Germany.