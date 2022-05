Russian troops could not storm Voievodivka (Luhansk region), there are battles for Rubizhne.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The battle for Rubizhne continues in the Severodonetsk direction. russian enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation, capture the city and create favorable conditions for further development of offensive operations in the areas of Lyman and Severodonetsk. It made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the settlement of Voevodivka. It was not successful. russian enemy resigned,” the message says.

In the Liman direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Shandryholove.

In the Bakhmut direction it fought unsuccessfully in the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, it is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoselivka Druha, and Verkhniotoretske. The fighting continues.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions, holds defense.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, certain enemy units are regrouping troops in order to prepare for further active action. It is expected that this group will increase at the expense of units that performed tasks in the area of ​​Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the troops of the Russian Federation are trying to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.