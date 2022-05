Ukraine today, May 9, asked for an extraordinary session of the UN Human Rights Council in connection with war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Yevheniia Filipenko, European Pravda reports.

"This initiative is supported by about 60 countries from all parts of the world," she said.

Filipenko recalled that before that, a number of UN officials drew attention to the devastating consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Together, we can send another powerful message to Putin and his cabal of war criminals: you are isolated like never before. We want to see practical steps on the part of the UN in connection with Russia's violation of human rights in Ukraine and the war crimes that it commits daily against our people," Filipenko said, noting that this, in particular, is an investigation by a special investigative commission of crimes in Bucha and in other territories liberated after the occupation.

"This is also a reason for the international community to pay attention to the situation in Mariupol, as well as cases of violent movement of our population and other violations and abuses against defenseless civilians," added Yevheniia Filipenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andrii Yermak said that the shelling of Kyiv during the visit of the UN Secretary General confirms that the Russian Federation should be deprived of the veto in the UN Security Council.

Also, more than 1 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia.