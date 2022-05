Poland Will Help Ukraine Ensure Effective Fuel Supplies, But There Are Some Difficulties

Poland will assist Ukraine in solving the problem of fuel shortages that the country faced as a result of a full-scale invasion of Russia, as well as constant shelling of the relevant infrastructure.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting on energy security of Ukraine, writes WProst.

"I am extremely grateful for today's meeting. It had not only political, but also expert significance. We talked, in particular, about the fuel crisis. We discussed what transport routes should look like. We are talking about deliveries from the ports of Gdansk and Swinoujscie," Svyrydenko said.

She also noted the greater readiness of the Polish government to help Ukraine solve the fuel crisis.

According to Deputy Prime Minister of Poland - Minister for State Assets of Poland Jacek Sasin, cooperation on this issue is crucial, since it is the petrochemical and energy infrastructure of Ukraine that is the target of Russian shelling.

"Therefore, the survey on supplies to Ukraine is extremely acute. Ukraine today is fighting not only for its freedom, but also opposes Russian imperialism, which threatens the whole world," Sasin said.

He noted that Poland can become a mediator for Ukraine in fuel transportation, but there are a number of difficulties. So, we are talking about the different width of the railway tracks between Poland and Ukraine.

Recall, on May 6, Ukraine and Poland agreed to cancel permits for international carriers that deliver fuel to Ukraine.

Now fuel trucks can cross the state border without wasting time going through a number of procedures. The new rules came into force on May 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April, a fuel shortage began in Ukraine. Gasoline, diesel and autogas began to disappear en masse at gas stations.