More than 1 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia. Liudmyla Denisova, authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada on human rights, announced this on her page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 1,185,000 citizens, including 200,000 children, are now in Russia. We have evidence that forced deportation was prepared in advance. There are facts confirming that Russia had directives for its districts - how many and where Ukrainians will be brought," she wrote.

According to Denisova, in some so-called "filtration camps" there are more than 20,000 citizens. Those who do not undergo "filtration" are taken out in an unknown direction and their fate is unknown, those who have passed these events are forcibly taken to Russia.

According to her, there are volunteers in Russia who find camps with deported Ukrainians and report them to the Ukrainian side.

Denisova also said that Ukraine took the initiative to create an international commission from among the ombudsmen of countries bordering Russia to return Ukrainians home. She added that Ukraine has experience in transporting Ukrainians from Russia through third countries, so it was possible to take out several families.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-March, the Mariupol City Council announced the beginning of a mass deportation of Mariupol residents to Russia.

According to media reports, Ukrainians who were taken by Russian troops to Russia as refugees were resettled in Siberia and beyond the Arctic Circle.