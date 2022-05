The World Health Organization (WHO) transferred 20 all-terrain ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The WHO announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To ensure urgent medical needs in Ukraine, WHO transferred 20 all-terrain ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, capable of operating even in the most damaged and hard-to-reach areas," the statement says.

The WHO also transferred blood generators and refrigerators to hospitals.

“Since Russia invaded Ukraine, WHO has delivered trauma and emergency equipment for more than 15,000 surgeries, as well as enough medicines and medical equipment to serve 650,000 people. We have also provided 15 diesel generators to power hospitals and medical institutions," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early April, Ukraine received 21 ambulances from France.

Earlier, Ukraine received 50 ambulances from international partners for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.