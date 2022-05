Units of Russian troops in Mariupol have resumed the assault on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense.

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"While some invaders are marching with a sheet in Mariupol avenues, others continue the assault on Azovstal... Hell continues," he wrote.

It was emphasized that the invaders concentrated all their efforts on the destruction of the bridge, along which civilians were evacuated from Azovstal the day before.

According to Andriushchenko, the destruction of the bridge will cut off the Ukrainian military path of a possible exit from the territory of the metallurgical plant.

He also published a video of another assault of the invaders.

Earlier today, May 9, the member of the Mariupol City Council Oleksandr Lashyn, citing his own sources, said that Russian troops intend to use chemical weapons against the defenders of Azovstal.

According to him, the invaders decided to take such a measure as constant shelling and repeated attempts to storm Azovstal do not bring them the desired result.

Recall, on May 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the event of the destruction of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Azovstal, Ukraine will completely withdraw from the negotiation process with Russia.