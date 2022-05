Russian Military Shoot Their Cars To Avoid Going To Front Line In Zaporizhzhia Region

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian soldiers deliberately shoot their cars in order not to go to the front line.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in Polohy the occupiers shot about 20 of their cars in order not to go to the front line.

At the same time, the soldiers blamed the forces of the resistance movement for the incident.

It is also noted that on the eve of May 9, residents of Tokmak reminded the invaders that they were on Ukrainian land temporarily - postcards began to appear on the streets of the city with the inscription: "We defeated Nazism - we will defeat rashism."

