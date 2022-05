Court Arrests UAH 40 Million On Accounts Of Relatives Of MPs Kozak And Medvedchuk

The court arrested UAH 40 million on the accounts of relatives of Members of Parliament Taras Kozak and Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the State Bureau of Investigation.

At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, the court arrested the corporate rights and accounts of economic entities belonging to the relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak.

More than UAH 40 million were on the arrested accounts.

The day before, employees of the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation of Lviv, together with the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, conducted regular searches at facilities associated with the families of MPs.

Investigative actions took place at six addresses, one of them - in Kyiv region, the rest - on the territory of Lviv region.

During the investigation, valuable paintings, antiques, and other valuables were seized.

In the future, the State Bureau of Investigation intends to initiate their arrest and transfer to the National Agency for the Detection, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the SBI seized USD 108,000 and RUB 18,000 from the apartment of the wife of MP Kozak.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the homes of brothers of Medvedchuk and Kozak.