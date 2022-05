Thousands Of People From Luhansk And Crimea Brought To Melitopol For Celebration Of May 9

In Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), temporarily captured by the Russian invaders, a demonstration procession was staged. For a spectacular "picture" the Russians brought thousands of people from Crimea and Luhansk, as well as the surrounding villages. It is reported by RIA-Melitopol.

Residents of Luhansk also came to the city for a show called "The Immortal Regiment". Buses brought residents of Myrne and other adjacent villages to Melitopol.

In general, 3,000 people arrived in Melitopol. The column itself was cordoned off by armed invaders with machine guns, who also made sure that "strangers" did not penetrate the column.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders seized a museum in Melitopol and found out where the Scythian gold is stored.

Meanwhile, the invaders are planning to annex Kherson region to Crimea.