According to the Ministry of Defense, Russia fired about half of the existing missiles at Ukraine, but has the power and a certain supply of components to produce new ones. Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this on the air of the national telethon.

The journalist, in particular, asked for comment on British intelligence data, according to which the number of precision munitions in Russia has seriously decreased, so it uses aging missiles and bombs for bombardments.

"You just need to understand, it's solely us talking about numbers. We also announced that, according to our data, more than half of the missiles have already been launched there. And the numbers were voiced, how many missiles there are - about 2,000... But. In these figures, it is important to understand that the Russian Federation has a resource to fight further, because a short time (has passed) (a full-scale war in Ukraine lasts the 75th day - ed.). At the same time, if we are talking about the production of missiles, which they have, they still have the resource of components purchased earlier, before the sanctions. Therefore, for a while they also have the opportunity to produce them," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders concentrated 7 carriers of cruise missiles in the Black Sea for shelling Ukraine.