According to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will act as president of the country in the event of the death of Vladimir Putin.

This is stated in Article 92 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

"In all cases when the President of the Russian Federation is unable to fulfill his duties, they are temporarily performed by the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation. The Acting President of the Russian Federation has no right to dissolve the State Duma, schedule a referendum, as well as make proposals for amendments and revision of the provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation," says Paragraph 3 of Article 92.

From January 16, 2020, Mikhail Mishustin heads the Russian government. Since March 2022, due to the invasion of Ukraine, he has been under personal sanctions of the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, and since April 6, he has been under personal sanctions of the United States.

Recall that during one of his last appearances in front of television cameras, Vladimir Putin was sitting in an unnatural tense pose and held the table with both his hands.

And the Daily Mail reported that Putin suffers from a brain disorder that caused dementia, Parkinson's disease or "steroid rage." All of these could be consequences of treatment with cancer steroids.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians launched a flash mob: every evening you need to sit, relax and imagine Putin's death.